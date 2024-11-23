Avigen's AAV Vector In Parkinson's

- Avigen says it has successfully used its adeno-associated virus vectorin preclinical models of Parkinson's disease. The AAV vectors were used to deliver the TH and the AADC genes, which encode two enzymes involved in dopamine production, into the brains of rats. Abnormal movement decreased significantly in rats receiving AAV-TH alone or in combination with AAV-AADC. Rats receiving both vectors demonstrated better recovery than those receiving just one.
