Aviron Makes Licensing Deal With Sang-A Of Korea

California, USA-based Aviron has signed a development and licensing agreement with Korean company Sang-A, a member of the Hambo group, and Sang-A will make an equity investment in Aviron and participate in future financing.
The collaboration furthers the development of Sang-A's ethical business in Korea, where it has focused on over-the-counter products. While specific details were not released, Sang-A will work with Aviron in the development of vaccines which will be manufactured by Sang-A in Korea for sale in that country and certain other markets.
Capitalizing on the market-based changes in the US health care system, Aviron is developing vaccines for immunization in the general population to prevent virus infections responsible for $10-$15 billion in direct health care costs borne by US insurers and managed care plans, it was noted by the company.
