Axcan financing raises C$51 million

Axcan Pharma of Canada has successfully completed a bought-dealfinancing with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial, which involved the issuance of 3 million shares to raise gross proceeds of C$51 million ($33.1 million). The net proceeds of this offering will be used to reimburse part of the outstanding balance of C$59.7 million due to Schwarz Pharma in connection with Axcan's purchase in November 1999 of the 50% stake held by Schwarz in the firms' joint venture.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze