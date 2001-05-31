Axcan financing raises C$51 million

Axcan Pharma of Canada has successfully completed a bought-dealfinancing with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial, which involved the issuance of 3 million shares to raise gross proceeds of C$51 million ($33.1 million). The net proceeds of this offering will be used to reimburse part of the outstanding balance of C$59.7 million due to Schwarz Pharma in connection with Axcan's purchase in November 1999 of the 50% stake held by Schwarz in the firms' joint venture.