Axis Genetics Opens Out Portfolio

UK biopharmaceutical company Axis Genetics believes that clinical trials may start as early as 1996 for its chimeric plant virus-based vaccines, currently in development for treating HIV and fungal diseases, company director Ian Cubitt told those attending a recent meeting to detail Axis' portfolio. Axis is also moving ahead fast with the development of vaccines for parvovirus-induced disease in dogs, which Dr Cubitt told the Marketletter should be in tests this month or next, and foot and mouth disease in cattle.

Axis' technology is based on inserting the gene sequence for a disease epitope (peptide antigen) into a specific position in the genome of a plant virus so that it is expressed on the surface of the virus particle. After propagation in plants and harvesting, the resultant chimera virus particles (CVPs) can then be used as a conventional injectable vaccine, stimulating the immune system with their designated antigenic properties. The company believes CVPs have exciting possibilities as oral therapeutics, having successfully passed through tests which simulate gastrointestinal conditions. For example, the thermal inactivation point of Axis' lead virus vector is 65 degrees centigrade and CVPs have been shown to withstand acidic pHs and protein-degrading enzymes. Note: plant viruses themselves are non-toxic to humans.

The plant/plant virus system chosen for development thus far has been the cowpea/cowpea mosaic virus. Following a detailed study of the structure and topology of CMV, performed by scientists from the John Innes Centre at Norwich, UK, and Purdue University, USA, an appropriate site for peptide insertion was chosen (a specific position in the S coat protein) which corresponded to the most exposed position - and therefore most suitable for antigenic presentation - on the virus surface. Insertion of DNA coding for a disease epitope into the corresponding S protein gene site leads to the presentation of 60 copies of the foreign peptide on the virus' exterior.