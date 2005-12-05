Axis-Shield announces L10M Biosensor R&D project

Scottish in vitro diagnostics firm Axis-Shield says that it, along with three other organizations, forms part of a L10.0 million ($17.3 million) project funded by ITI Techmedia in Glasgow, UK, which aims to develop a biosensor platform to facilitate both diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases. ITI Techmedia is one of three institutes set up by the government agency Scottish Enterprise to develop market-driven intellectual property for the benefit of the economy.
Svein Lien, Axis-Shield's chief executive, said: "involvement in this collaborative ITI program between academia and industry gives us access to cutting-edge science which we hope will lead to the development of a revolutionary new system likely to represent a significant step forward in diagnostic technology."
