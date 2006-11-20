Axis-Shield cuts profit forecast on poor homocysteine sales

Scotland-based in vitro diagnostics company Axis-Shield says it is experiencing continued unlicensed homocysteine competition as well as lessening in demand for this marker in the areas of cardiovascular and neurological health. This means that its full-year results will be below analysts' consensus estimates, with a projected shortfall in 2006 profit before tax of approximately L500,000 ($957,437).

The Dundee-based firm has seen disappointing homocysteine royalty revenues, together with lower-than-expected growth in certain products from its Laboratory Division, during the second half of 2006.

Svein Lien, the company's chief executive, said that, despite being disappointed at the revenues achieved by certain of its licensed homocysteine vendors, he believes that "overall trading for 2006 will still show continuing progress in profitability." Homocysteine represents less than 14% of the group's turnover and he noted that this shortfall should not impact significantly on the future potential of the group, adding that "we will continue to pursue homocysteine patent infringement with vigor."