Axis-Shield's price drops, despite 8.1% sales hike

Dundee, Scotland-based in vitro diagnostics firm Axis-Shield says that its revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2006, were L31.6 million ($60.0 million), up 8.1% on the comparable period last year. Company chairman Nigel Keen said that the improvement had been driven by increased demand for the group's range of proprietary markers for use in in vitro diagnostics.
Diagnostics products lead the way
Axis-Shield said that the continued success of its NycoCard and Afinon point-of-care diagnostic platforms, particularly through the licensing of the latter to US health care major Abbott Laboratories, had been key to its turnover growth.
