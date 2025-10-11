Axis Unveils New HBV Vaccine Partner

UK-based Axis Genetics has formed a new academic alliance in itsprogram to develop an edible plant-based vaccine against hepatitis B virus. A new four-year collaboration with researchers at the UK's Roswell Park Cancer Institute builds on its existing link-up with the Boyce Thompson Institute in the USA.
The project will evaluate the immune response in animals fed potatoes expressing the hepatitis B surface antigen and an adjuvant. Axis licensed rights to BTI's technology in the area of edible plant vaccines in June last year, and has an option to license certain technologies from RPCT in the field of edible HBV vaccines. Clinical trials are due to start next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze