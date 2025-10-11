Saturday 11 October 2025

Axis Unveils New HBV Vaccine Partner

11 December 1998

UK-based Axis Genetics has formed a new academic alliance in itsprogram to develop an edible plant-based vaccine against hepatitis B virus. A new four-year collaboration with researchers at the UK's Roswell Park Cancer Institute builds on its existing link-up with the Boyce Thompson Institute in the USA.

The project will evaluate the immune response in animals fed potatoes expressing the hepatitis B surface antigen and an adjuvant. Axis licensed rights to BTI's technology in the area of edible plant vaccines in June last year, and has an option to license certain technologies from RPCT in the field of edible HBV vaccines. Clinical trials are due to start next year.

