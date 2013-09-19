Axitinib fails pancreatic cancer; Pfizer drops 3.6%

Shares in world drug giant Pfizer fell 3.6% on January 30, after the New York-based firm announced plans to terminate a late-stage trial of axitinib in pancreatic cancer.

An independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no evidence of improvement in the primary endpoint of survival in patients treated with axitinib and gemcitabine, compared to gemcitabine alone, the current standard-of-care for advanced pancreatic cancer.