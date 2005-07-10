AXM Pharma to exclusively supply Asarone to Xi'an

Las Vegas, USA-based AXM Pharma has won the pharmaceutical bidding process set up by the government of Xi'an, China, securing its position as supplier of pharmaceutical products to all hospitals in the city, which is one of the largest in the northwest of the country with a population of over 6.62 million.

Under the medical regulations of the region, the government holds an annual competitive bidding process to award contracts to drug makers. Companies are awarded a one-year certificate to sell their products and AXM won the deal to provide Asarone tablets, which are antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, asthma-reducing and cough-preventative, the firm stated.