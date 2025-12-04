Axoltis Pharma

A French biotech developing therapies for neurodegenerative disease, with its lead program aimed at amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and a broader ambition across central nervous system disorders.

The company is based in Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon, France, and positions itself around translational development in neurology. Public executive listings identify Yann Godfrin as chief executive officer, supported by a clinical and corporate development team.

Axoltis’ core approach centers on synthetic peptide therapeutics intended to address upstream disease mechanisms rather than symptom control. The company has described its lead candidate NX210c as designed to restore or protect central nervous system function by acting on biological processes linked to neurodegeneration, including pathways associated with blood-brain barrier impairment, which has been reported across multiple neurodegenerative conditions.

NX210c is the primary disclosed asset. In April 2024, Axoltis said it received authorization from France’s medicines regulator to initiate the SEALS phase II study of NX210c in ALS patients, with results expected in early 2026. Earlier disclosures around the program referenced supportive safety and tolerability findings in healthy volunteers.

In December 2025, Axoltis announced the closing of an 18 million euro Series A financing round. The company said the funding, to be disbursed in two tranches, would be used to accelerate development of NX210c in ALS and support broader pipeline activities in neurodegeneration, alongside clinical and operational scale-up.

Alongside program execution, Axoltis has periodically reported governance and capability build-out. For example, in July 2024 it announced the appointment of Jean-Guillaume Lafay to its supervisory board, citing corporate development experience relevant to partnering and growth.