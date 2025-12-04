Thursday 4 December 2025

One To Watch

Axoltis Pharma

A French biotech developing therapies for neurodegenerative disease, with its lead program aimed at amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and a broader ambition across central nervous system disorders.

The company is based in Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon, France, and positions itself around translational development in neurology. Public executive listings identify Yann Godfrin as chief executive officer, supported by a clinical and corporate development team.

Axoltis’ core approach centers on synthetic peptide therapeutics intended to address upstream disease mechanisms rather than symptom control. The company has described its lead candidate NX210c as designed to restore or protect central nervous system function by acting on biological processes linked to neurodegeneration, including pathways associated with blood-brain barrier impairment, which has been reported across multiple neurodegenerative conditions.

NX210c is the primary disclosed asset. In April 2024, Axoltis said it received authorization from France’s medicines regulator to initiate the SEALS phase II study of NX210c in ALS patients, with results expected in early 2026. Earlier disclosures around the program referenced supportive safety and tolerability findings in healthy volunteers.

In December 2025, Axoltis announced the closing of an 18 million euro Series A financing round. The company said the funding, to be disbursed in two tranches, would be used to accelerate development of NX210c in ALS and support broader pipeline activities in neurodegeneration, alongside clinical and operational scale-up.

Alongside program execution, Axoltis has periodically reported governance and capability build-out. For example, in July 2024 it announced the appointment of Jean-Guillaume Lafay to its supervisory board, citing corporate development experience relevant to partnering and growth.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Axoltis Pharma News

Axoltis Pharma raises 18 million euros
2 December 2025
More Axoltis Pharma news >


Today's issue

Formycon and MS Pharma deal on Keytruda biosimilar candidate
Biosimilars
Formycon and MS Pharma deal on Keytruda biosimilar candidate
4 December 2025
Biotechnology
Australian start-up Evinco launches with focus on Alzheimer’s
4 December 2025
Biotechnology
Laigo Bio gains seed funding to advance membrane-protein degraders
4 December 2025
Biotechnology
Jaw dropping shares leap for Capricor on positive trial for deramiocel in DMD
4 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves expanded indication for Lilly's Jaypirca
4 December 2025
Biotechnology
TRIANA Biomedicines closes $120M Series B funding round
4 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
BMS adds new patients to Alzheimer’s psychosis trial after site irregularities
4 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze