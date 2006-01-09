Axonyx licenses AD drug to Daewoong

USA-based biopharmaceutical company Axonyx says that it has granted an exclusive license for its developmental Alzeimer's disease drug phenserine to South Korean firm Daewoong Pharmaceutical. The deal is part of Axonyx' ongoing strategy to identify partners that are able to commit the required financial resources to the further development of the compound.

The agreement allows the South Korean company to commercialize the product in its local market in return for royalty payments based on sales. In return, Daewoong will be responsible for the product's development and the regulatory work necessary to file the drug with the South Korean authorities. Financial details of the agreement were withheld.