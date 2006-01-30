Axonyx sees positive results in Ph I Posiphen AD study

New York, USA-based Axonyx, a specialist developer of compounds for the treatment of the central nervous system disorders, says it has completed an ascending single-dose Phase I trial of Posiphen (a positive isomer of Phenserine), its developmental Alzheimer's disease drug.

The study, which was conducted as a double-blind, placebo-controlled assessment of the compound's safety and tolerability in healthy adults, showed that levels of Posiphen up to 80mg were well-tolerated, far higher, notes the firm, than the concentration of the drug shown to have beneficial effect on beta-amyloid metabolism in preclinical animal models.

Current methods of AD treatment target acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme responsible for the breakdown of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. Posiphen differs in that it appears to modify the metabolism of the beta-amyloid precursor protein, the build up of which is linked to the dementia seen in AD. The firm adds that it will begin a Phase I multiple-dose study in the near future.