Axys 2nd-qtr revenues nearly halved

Axys Pharmaceuticals, which recently announced that it is to be acquiredby Celera Genomics in a deal valued at $174 million (Marketletter June 18), says that its second-quarter 2001 revenues were $820,000, compared to $1.5 million in the like, year-earlier period. However, revenues for the six-month period were up 34.5% to $3.9 million, which the firm said was due to milestones received from Merck & Co and Aventis in the first quarter of 2001.

Axys also reported a net loss of $13.4 million, or $0.36 per share, for the second quarter, compared to a profit of $21.4 million or $0.61 per share for the year-earlier period. The latter reflected the sale of Axys Advanced Technologies to Discovery Partners International in April 2000. R&D expenses were $8.4 million in the second quarter, up 10.5%, while general and administrative costs rose to $4.5 million to $2.9 million, due to expenses incurred in connection with the Celera deal.