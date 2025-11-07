Azalea Therapeutics

A biotech company developing in-body genome engineering therapies to program a patient’s own T cells directly within the body rather than relying on ex-vivo cell processing.

The company uses proprietary Envelope Delivery Vehicles (EDVs) to deliver genetic editing cargo that modifies immune cells in situ for diseases such as cancer.

In November 2025, Azalea announced an $82 million seed/Series A financing aimed at advancing its EDV platform and early discovery efforts.

The company’s leadership team includes Dr Jenny Hamilton, co-founder and chief executive officer, alongside scientific co-founders including Dr Connor Tsuchida and Dr Abdullah Syed. Nobel Laureate Dr Jennifer Doudna serves as co-founder.

Azalea is headquartered in Berkeley, California, and focuses on oncology immunotherapy as its initial application area. The company’s strategy emphasises rapid translation of its platform into clinical development by leveraging in-body cell engineering to improve accessibility, scalability and cost-effectiveness of cell therapies.