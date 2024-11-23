Azapropazone Should Be Last Choice NSAID Says CSM

- Azapropazone (marketed in the UK as Rheumox by Wyeth) should only be used when other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs have been tried and have failed, advised the UK Committee on Safety of Medicines in response to findings that the drug carries a higher risk of upper gastrointestinal reactions than other commonly used NSAIDs. The CSM has also recommended that the use of the drug should be restricted to rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and acute gout.