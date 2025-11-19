B-M Squibb acquires Farmaceutisk

- Bristol-Myers Squibb has acquired A/S GEA Farmaceutisk Fabrik of Denmark, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of branded generic drugs for the Scandinavian market with annual sales of some $37 million. The Danish company has a range of widely-prescribed pharmaceuticals, and has a strong position in the Danish and Nordic generics markets. It also exports to the UK, the Netherlands and Latin America. It is the US firm's second acquisition this year, following the takeover of Calgon Vestal Laboratories from Merck & Co.
