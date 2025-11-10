B Mannheim In Deal With Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk and Boehringer Mannheim Biochemicals have entered into an agreement granting BMB worldwide exclusive marketing and sales rights for selected enzymes of Novo Nordisk for application in the organic synthesis industry.

BMB will market the corresponding lipase and protease enzymes under the trade mark Chirazyme, and will be the future supplier and technical service contract for current Novo Nordisk customers in this industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.