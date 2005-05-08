B-MS 1st-qtr 2005 income down 36%

US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb has posted a 36% drop in earnings for the first quarter of 2005, as the impact of falling sales was magnified by growing milestone payments and litigation reserves.

The group posted net earnings from continuing operations of $626.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, calculated under generally-accepted accounting principles, versus $961.0 million, or $0.49 a share, for the like, year-earlier period.

Revenues down 2%