B-MS' Abatacept inhibits RA damage

US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb's investigational drug abatacept inhibits the progression of joint damage in subjects with active rheumatoid arthritis, independent of baseline clinical, biochemical or radiographic characteristics, according to findings from a new Phase III clinical trial presented at the annual European League Against Rheumatism meeting held in Vienna, Austria.

Data from the one-year, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter Phase III evaluation of 652 subjects with active RA and an inadequate response to methotrexate indicated that the first-in-class selective T-cell co-stimulation modulator significantly inhibited the progression of structural damage compared to placebo.