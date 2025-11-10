B-MS And Chromaxome Sign Combinatorial Biology Deal

Bristol-Myers Squibb and ChromaXome Corp have announced a collaborative research agreement in which the two firms will apply ChromaXome's proprietary combinatorial biology approach to B-MS' extensive microbe library (used in the screening of new drug leads), seeking new and unique compounds with biological activity. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ChromaXome claims to be the first company to use combinatorial biology in drug discovery. The technology involves splicing DNA sequences from difficult-to-access sources, such as marine microorganisms, into common industrial microorganisms such as Escherichia coli, to express large numbers of novel chemicals for screening of potential new drugs.

Screening novel chemicals from microorganisms such as yeasts, bacteria and fungi for biological activity against disease targets is a common drug discovery tool, but can be time-consuming and costly. Developments in biotechnology, such as gene cloning, have made possible significant advances in screen design, resulting in more rapid identification of new compounds for exploratory drug research. A technology such as combinatorial biology may hold potential for even greater speed and efficiency in identifying important new drugs.