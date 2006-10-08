Saturday 8 November 2025

B-MS and Gilead Sci sign Atripla accord

8 October 2006

USA-based drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb and Gilead Sciences have entered an agreement to commercialize Atripla (efavirenz 600mg/emtricitabine 200mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300mg) in Canada for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults, subject to the approval of the product by national regulators.

The agent is the first once-daily single-tablet regimen for HIV intended as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with other antiretrovirals. It received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration a few months ago (Marketletter July 17). The agreement expands the companies' US joint venture established in December 2004. Now they will work together to complete regulatory filings in Canada and will share responsibility for all commercialization costs in that country. As in the USA, both companies will provide funding and field-based sales representatives in support of promotional efforts. Gilead will record revenues from future net sales, while B-MS will do so at percentages relative to the contribution represented by its individual product.

