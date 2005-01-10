B-MS and Gilead set up JV to market triple AIDS drugs

US firms Bristol-Myers Squibb and Gilead Sciences have announced details of a joint venture to develop and commercialize the fixed-dose combination of the former's Sustiva (efavirenz) and the latter's Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) in the USA. If approved, the new product would be the first complete Highly-Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) treatment regimen for HIV available in a fixed-dose combination taken once daily. Fixed-dose combinations contain multiple medicines formulated together and may help simplify HIV therapy for patients and providers. The JV established by the two companies is the first of its kind in the field of HIV therapy, the firms claim.

The work necessary to co-formulate Sustiva and Truvada into a once-daily combination product has been ongoing throughout most of 2004 and will continue into 2005. Through the joint venture, the companies will work in partnership to complete development and US regulatory filings for this fixed-dose regimen. Subject to receiving marketing approval of the formulation, the companies would share responsibility for commercializing the product in the USA. Both will provide funding and field-based sales representatives in support of promotional efforts for the combination product and will receive revenues from future net sales at percentages relative to the contribution represented by their individual drugs.