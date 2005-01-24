B-MS and Medarex deal becomes effective

The planned global development and commercialization deal between the US firms Bristol-Myers Squibb and Medarex (Marketletter November 15, 2004) has become effective, as all necessary conditions have been satisfied, the groups said.
Under the terms of the deal, B-MS and Medarex intend to jointly develop MDX-010, a fully-human antibody product currently in Phase III evaluation for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
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