B-MS and Otsuka introduce Abilify 5mg

US health care giant Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (UK) have launched a new 5mg version of their next-generation antipsychotic Abilify (aripiprazole) for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The drug is already available in 10mg, 15mg and 30mg doses but, according to Helen Miller, consultant psychiatrist at the Carseview Centre in Dundee, Scotland, "the availability of a new 5mg dose of Abilify allows more flexibility in prescribing for the clinician and, therefore, treatment can be tailored to meet the needs of sensitive populations such as the elderly."