B-MS And RTI To Develop Camptothecin Analogs

- Bristol-Myers Squibb has entered into an agreement with ResearchTriangle Institute to develop third-generation camptothecin analogs for use in treating cancer. B-MS will fund a three-year program at RTI which will aim to provide compounds for assessment in B-MS' preclinical testing programs. Several second-generation analogs are already on the market, including Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Campto (irinotecan) and SmithKline Beecham's Hycamtin (topotecan).
