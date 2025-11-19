B-MS Clinical Units For Eastern Europe

Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Institute is establishing clinical research offices in Budapest (Hungary), Moscow (Russia), Prague (Czechoslovakia) and Warsaw (Poland), complementing company efforts to strengthen its position in eastern Europe.

The new institute's staff will consist of medical directors or clinical scientists coordinated by the company's eastern European headquarters in London, UK. The offices in eastern Europe will serve as national links to the local medical community, offering numerous advantages in expanding B-MS' clinical research presence in each country, the company claims.

A key responsibility of the national staff will be establishing local clinical trials to address local therapeutic trends or issues. The national staff will also provide more efficient monitoring of multinational trials underway in the country as well as registrational trials required by national regulatory authorities for drug approvals.