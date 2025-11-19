B-MS Clinical Units For Eastern Europe

Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Research Institute is establishing clinical research offices in Budapest (Hungary), Moscow (Russia), Prague (Czechoslovakia) and Warsaw (Poland), complementing company efforts to strengthen its position in eastern Europe.
The new institute's staff will consist of medical directors or clinical scientists coordinated by the company's eastern European headquarters in London, UK. The offices in eastern Europe will serve as national links to the local medical community, offering numerous advantages in expanding B-MS' clinical research presence in each country, the company claims.
A key responsibility of the national staff will be establishing local clinical trials to address local therapeutic trends or issues. The national staff will also provide more efficient monitoring of multinational trials underway in the country as well as registrational trials required by national regulatory authorities for drug approvals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze