B-MS closes sale of US/Canadian consumer business to Novartis

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that it has completed the previously-announced sale of its US and Canadian consumer medicines business to Novartis of Switzerland for a total of $660.0 million (Marketletter July 25).
As previously disclosed, the transaction includes rights to B-MS' US over-the-counter brands in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The transfers of these rights are targeted to be completed by the end of the year.
