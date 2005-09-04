B-MS closes sale of US/Canadian consumer business to Novartis

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that it has completed the previously-announced sale of its US and Canadian consumer medicines business to Novartis of Switzerland for a total of $660.0 million (Marketletter July 25).

As previously disclosed, the transaction includes rights to B-MS' US over-the-counter brands in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The transfers of these rights are targeted to be completed by the end of the year.