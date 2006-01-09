B-MS completes Orencia sBLA

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb has completed the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the licensure of a third-party manufacturing facility to support increased production capacity for Orencia (abatacept).
In December 2005, the FDA approved the drug, which is the first selective modulator of a co-stimulatory signal required for full T-cell activation, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. At that time, the company stated that, in order to increase production capacity and meet expected long-term demand for Orencia, it expected to submit a sBLA to the FDA for a third-party manufacturing facility shortly.
The New Jersey-headquartered firm said that the agent is expected to be available for initial commercial use by the end of February. During the period prior to sBLA approval, a single distributor will be used.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze