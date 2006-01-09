B-MS completes Orencia sBLA

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb has completed the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for the licensure of a third-party manufacturing facility to support increased production capacity for Orencia (abatacept).

In December 2005, the FDA approved the drug, which is the first selective modulator of a co-stimulatory signal required for full T-cell activation, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. At that time, the company stated that, in order to increase production capacity and meet expected long-term demand for Orencia, it expected to submit a sBLA to the FDA for a third-party manufacturing facility shortly.

The New Jersey-headquartered firm said that the agent is expected to be available for initial commercial use by the end of February. During the period prior to sBLA approval, a single distributor will be used.