B-MS confirms plans to dispose of OTCs

Bristol-Myers Squibb has confirmed that it intends to divest its US and Canadian consumer medicines business, as has been speculated (Marketletter January 3 & 10), and says that, over the coming weeks, it will contact prospective buyers for this business.

New York-based B-MS' consumer medicines businesses in Japan, China, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa are not included in this divestiture as these units remain an important part of the company's pharmaceutical business within each region.