B-MS Eastern European Push

Bristol-Myers Squibb is reported to be spending "millions of dollars" to strengthen and broaden its operations in eastern Europe, and as a first step earlier this year appointed PerOlaf Wallstrom to the newly-created position of vice president and general manger for central and eastern Europe.

Mr Wallstrom told the Budapest Sun that the group has had a presence in Hungary, but this has been considerably less well-developed than in neighboring countries such as Poland. He added, according to the newspaper report, that this illustrates B-MS's "happenstance approach to marketing in the region."

Without giving details of any financial commitment to the region, Mr Wallstrom told the newspaper that his company had considered simply strengthening its ties with local marketers, but eventually decided against this, pointing out that if a company wants to be a global marketer, it is necessary that it is in charge of its own products. He added that B-MS will maintain its R&D agreement with Hungarian drugmaker Gedeon Richter.