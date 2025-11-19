B-MS Employs Ixsys In Tumor Antigen Search

Bristol-Myers Squibb has extended its collaboration with biopharmaceutical company Ixsys in a $40 million deal for the identification of novel solid tumor-associated antigens.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Ixsys will receive $18 million in equity and research funding and, if milestones are met, additional payments may bring the total investment to $40 million. For its part, B-MS will receive exclusive rights to the antigens identified during the collaboration.

The new arrangement marks B-MS' fifth collaboration agreement in the past 18 months and takes its total investment in such activities in this period to $160 million. In 1993, the two companies entered into a development collaboration for which B-MS will pay Ixsys $10 million over three years for the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors.