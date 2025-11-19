B-MS Employs Ixsys In Tumor Antigen Search

Bristol-Myers Squibb has extended its collaboration with biopharmaceutical company Ixsys in a $40 million deal for the identification of novel solid tumor-associated antigens.
Under the terms of the new agreement, Ixsys will receive $18 million in equity and research funding and, if milestones are met, additional payments may bring the total investment to $40 million. For its part, B-MS will receive exclusive rights to the antigens identified during the collaboration.
The new arrangement marks B-MS' fifth collaboration agreement in the past 18 months and takes its total investment in such activities in this period to $160 million. In 1993, the two companies entered into a development collaboration for which B-MS will pay Ixsys $10 million over three years for the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze