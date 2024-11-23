B-MS Expands Genomics Programs

- Bristol-Myers Squibb has established a a new department for appliedgenomics in an "aggressive" effort to progress in its development of gene-based technologies, it says. In addition, it has forged a collaborative agreement, with Affymetrix and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, to fund research at the Whitehead Institute Center for Genome Research. B-MS says that it expects to spend about $1.5 billion on R&D this year.
