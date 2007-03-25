B-MS expands R&D presence in India

US pharmaceutical major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that it is expanding its R&D capabilities in India. The increase is an integral part of the company's overall R&D global strategy of accessing top-talent around the world in support of its goal of achieving sustainable, cost-effective growth, says B-MS.
The US group will significantly increase the scope of its existing relationship with Indian firm Biocon to further develop integrated capabilities in India in medicinal chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmaceutical development. Under the terms of the agreement Biocon, through its subsidiary Syngene International, will work with B-MS to establish a research facility in Bangalore that could ultimately house more than 400 scientists to help advance B-MS' discovery and early drug development, the firm notes.
Expands deal with Accenture
