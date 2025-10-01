B-MS Gains Rights For Eisai Antifungal

Eisai of Japan has licensed its oral broad-spectrum antifungal triazole, ER-30346, to US company Bristol-Myers Squibb, which gets exclusive worldwide rights except for Japan, where it will have a semi-exclusive license with Eisai to develop and market the drug.

ER-30346 is said to be a promising advance in antifungals for the treatment of immunocompromised patients such as those with AIDS or cancer, and organ transplant patients who are at risk of developing serious fungal infections. It can also be used in the treatment of non-life threatening fungal infections such as oropharyngeal candidiasis.

Fifth B-MS Deal In Four Months B-MS has been particularly active in finding licensing opportunities recently, and this is the fifth product development and marketing deal the company has signed in the past four months (Marketletters passim). Under the terms of the agreement, B-MS will provide upfront and milestone payments to Eisai as well as royalties after marketing. Financial terms, however, are not disclosed.