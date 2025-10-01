B-MS Introduces New NSAID In UK

Bristol-Myers Squibb has launched a new non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Preservex (aceclofenac), onto the UK market. Aceclofenac was first launched in Spain (as Airtal) in 1992 by originator company Prodesfarma. B-MS has marketing rights in a number of countries worldwide.

The phenylacetate-type compound is indicated for the relief of pain and inflammation in osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis. It is taken in two separate 100mg doses daily and is available at a basic National Health Service price of L14.95 ($22.75) for a 30-day supply.

A recent meta-analysis of 13 double-blind studies, involving over 3,000 patients, revealed that aceclofenac use carries a lower risk of gastrointestinal side effects at effective doses than other NSAIDs, including diclofenac, ketoprofen and naproxen. This greater tolerability was accompanied by better compliance and fewer withdrawals than the competitor compounds.