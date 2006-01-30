B-MS makes $185M litigation reserve

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says it has recorded a reserve of $185.0 million in anticipation of the potential settlement of its consolidated securities class action litigation in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, relating to its investigational antihypertensive compound omapatrilat. The law suits from B-MS shareholders alleged that the drug, which was given the brand name Vanlev, was promoted as a potential blockbuster even after severe adverse side effects were reported with its use. The latest settlements, which are expected to be finalized imminently, would bring to nearly $1.0 billion the amount that B-MS has agreed to return to investors in the last two years.