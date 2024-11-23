B-MS' Maxipime; New Indication

Bristol-Myers Squibb's cephalosporin Maxipime (cefepime HCl) has beenapproved for the empiric treatment of febrile neutropenic patients in the USA, and is the first antibiotic to receive clearance for this indication in that country. The drug is approved as a monotherapy, but B-MS notes that in some patients more than one antibiotic may be required. Maxipime was first approved in the USA in January 1996.