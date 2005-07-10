B-MS/Merck & Co's Pargluva sees strong Ph III/II data

Bristol-Myers Squibb and fellow US drugmaker Merck & Co have released strong results from a Phase III active-controlled study and a long-term Phase II dose-ranging trial for their investigational oral medicine Pargluva (muraglitazar) during a late-breaking presentation of the annual scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association, held in San Diego, California.
The primary endpoint of each study was reduction in A1C levels, a measure of average blood glucose over a two-three-month period, in patients with type 2 diabetes. Lipid effects, a secondary endpoint of both studies, were also measured.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze