B-MS/Merck & Co's Pargluva sees strong Ph III/II data

Bristol-Myers Squibb and fellow US drugmaker Merck & Co have released strong results from a Phase III active-controlled study and a long-term Phase II dose-ranging trial for their investigational oral medicine Pargluva (muraglitazar) during a late-breaking presentation of the annual scientific sessions of the American Diabetes Association, held in San Diego, California.

The primary endpoint of each study was reduction in A1C levels, a measure of average blood glucose over a two-three-month period, in patients with type 2 diabetes. Lipid effects, a secondary endpoint of both studies, were also measured.