B-MS Opens Medical Device Unit In China

Bristol-Myers Squibb's ConvaTec medical device subsidiary has opened a manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China, to produce ostomy care products for the Chinese market. Squibb-ConvaTec Medical Products is a joint venture with Shenzhen China Associated Guangshen Pharmaceutical Company, a state-owned maker of surgical products, generics and traditional medicines.

ConvaTec's products have already been sold on a limited basis in China for more than five years through distributors in Shanghai and Beijing. The new company is the third joint venture B-MS has set up in China. An estimated 200,000 people have ostomies in China, and the number is said to be increasing.