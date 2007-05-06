Sunday 6 April 2025

B-MS' Orencia gets stronger US labeling

6 May 2007

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that the Food and Drug Administration has strengthened the label for its rheumatoid arthritis drug Orencia (abatacept). The indication now states that the agent inhibits rather than merely slows the progression of structural damage in adult patients with moderately-to-severely active RA who have had an inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), such as methotrexate or tumor necrosis factor antagonists.

The labeling change is supported by two-year radiographic data from the Phase III AIM trial, which met the co-primary endpoints of American College of Rheumatology scores at six months, Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index scores at one year and joint Erosion Scores at one year. 56% of patients treated with a combination of Orencia plus MTX had no progression during the first year of the study compared to 45% of those on placebo plus MTX.

