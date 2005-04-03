B-MS prices $2.5B tender offer

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb announced on March 30 that it has priced its cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its outstanding $2.5 billion aggregate principal amount 4.75% Notes due 2006.

Upon consummation, B-MS will pay $1,012.18 for each $1,000 principal amount of the Notes purchased in the tender offer, plus accrued but unpaid interest up to, but not including, the settlement date. The purchase price was determined by taking a fixed spread of 0.15% over the bid side yield to maturity of the 2.50% US Treasury Notes due September 30, 2006 (as quoted on Bloomberg).