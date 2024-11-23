B-MS Purchases Peru's Abeefe

Bristol-Myers Squibb has announced that it intends to purchase thePeruvian pharmaceutical firm Abeefe. Alfredo Donayre, a spokesman for Abeefe, declined to say how much the US group had paid for the company, saying: "that is not being released at the request of Bristol-Myers Squibb executives."

Abeefe currently has an approximate 8% share of Peru's pharmaceutical market and reported turnover of some $30 million for 1996.