B-MS reports two-year Orencia data in RA

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb has reported two-year data from three Phase III pivotal trials, demonstrating the long-term efficacy of Orencia (abatacept) in adult patients with moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, such as methotrexate and tumor necrosis factor antagonists.

According to the firm, the data, presented on November 12 at the American College of Rheumatology annual scientific meeting, held in Washington DC, also demonstrate that Orencia provided clinically-meaningful improvements in multiple aspects of health-related quality of life and physical function, sustained improvements in pain and had a consistent safety and tolerability profile through both years of the trial's duration.

"These data are encouraging, and add to the body of evidence demonstrating that Orencia is an effective option providing durable response for patients who have not benefited fully from previous treatment with disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs," said Mark Genovese, associate professor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, California, USA.