B-MS Representative Office In Estonia

Bristol-Myers Squibb has opened its Baltic representation in the Estonian capital Tallinn, according to The Baltic Times. B-MS officials were reported as saying that the company has long-range plans in the Baltic regions and wants to become a market leader there. The company will offer a wide selection of its drugs for the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
However, because of the low purchasing power of consumers, B-MS is focusing on manufacturing the most-widely used drugs at local facilities. It owns a pharmaceutical plant near Tallinn that it purchased when it bought the Danish company GEA last September. Clinical trials of the company's anticancer product Taxol (paclitaxel) are also being considered.
There are four major pharmaceutical plants in Estonia: the Tallinn Pharmaceutical Plant, which recorded 1995 turnover of $1.1 million; the Danish-owned Nycomed SEFA, with sales of $3.9 million; the state-owned Vagos with $399,000 sales; and GEA, with $322,000 turnover last year. The projected sales from medicine in Estonia is more than $42 million, concludes The Baltic Times.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze