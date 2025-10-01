B-MS Representative Office In Estonia

Bristol-Myers Squibb has opened its Baltic representation in the Estonian capital Tallinn, according to The Baltic Times. B-MS officials were reported as saying that the company has long-range plans in the Baltic regions and wants to become a market leader there. The company will offer a wide selection of its drugs for the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

However, because of the low purchasing power of consumers, B-MS is focusing on manufacturing the most-widely used drugs at local facilities. It owns a pharmaceutical plant near Tallinn that it purchased when it bought the Danish company GEA last September. Clinical trials of the company's anticancer product Taxol (paclitaxel) are also being considered.

There are four major pharmaceutical plants in Estonia: the Tallinn Pharmaceutical Plant, which recorded 1995 turnover of $1.1 million; the Danish-owned Nycomed SEFA, with sales of $3.9 million; the state-owned Vagos with $399,000 sales; and GEA, with $322,000 turnover last year. The projected sales from medicine in Estonia is more than $42 million, concludes The Baltic Times.