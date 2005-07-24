B-MS sells OTC business to Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb has signed a definitive agreement for the sale of its US and Canadian consumer medicines business and related assets to Novartis of Switzerland. Under the terms of the accord, Novartis will acquire the trademarks, patents and intellectual property rights of the operations, plus related sales of the brands in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for $660.0 million, to be paid in cash at closing. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.