B-MS settles Imclone suit for $89 million

US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb says it has reached an agreement to settle four law suits relating to its investment in ImClone Systems and its anticancer drug Erbitux (cetuximab), alleged inventory manipulation and related accounting matters.

Under the terms of the settlement, the plaintiffs' claims will be terminated in exchange for a payment of $89.0 million, but the company points out that it has made no admission of wrongdoing.

As previously reported, B-MS has established a reserve of around $140.0 million, which includes this $89.0 million settlement, for liabilities in relation to investigations and certain litigation arising out of wholesaler inventory issues and other accounting matters.