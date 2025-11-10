B-MS Shows Benefits Of Antiretroviral Therapy

Results of the AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG) study demonstrate that antiretroviral therapy is of benefit to asymptomatic patients with CD4 counts under 500 cells/mm3, according to Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is the first time an improvement in survival has been shown in an intermediate disease-stage population, the company added.

B-MS said it was particularly impressed with the findings from the ACTG 175 executive summary, which showed that:

- for AZT (Retrovir; zidovudine)-experienced patients, Videx (B-MS' didanosine) and AZT/Videx were each found to be superior to continued AZT monotherapy and these comparisons also demonstrated a survival benefit; and