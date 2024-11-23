B-MS To Close Two US Manufacturing Plants

- Bristol-Myers Squibb is to close two US manufacturing plants in Morrisville, North Carolina, and Buffalo, New York, in an effort to cut costs. Both will be closed within the next 18 to 30 months with a total loss of 520 jobs. Manufacturing of the Excedrin (acetaminophen) and Bufferin (aspirin) analgesics, Comtrex (chlorpheniramine) cough-cold medicine and its skin care products will be taken on at other B-MS sites in Connecticut and Indiana.