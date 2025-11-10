B-MS To Develop GI's New Thrombolytic

Bristol-Myers Squibb will develop Genetics Institute's recombinant novel plasminogen activator (rNPA), a new thrombolytic which may be useful in the treatment of heart attacks and other blood clot-based disorders, under the terms of a new deal signed by the two firms.

rNPA is a modified form of tissue plasminogen activator, the naturally-occurring clot-dissolving protein found normally in only small quantities in the body. A first-generation tPA (Genentech's Activase) is already available, notes Bristol-Myers Squibb, but this product must be administered by a three-step procedure which takes at least 90 minutes to deliver a full therapeutic dose by intravenous infusion. Genetics Institute scientists engineered rNPA to significantly extend its period of activity in circulation, potentially resulting in substantial increases in thrombolytic activity compared to tPA. Thus, rNPA may be administered in a single bolus injection, which eliminates the need for the slower iv treatment and may result in a more rapid opening of blocked vessels.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol-Myers Squibb will conduct Phase II clinical studies of rNPA. If the company opts to continue development beyond Phase II, it will pay Genetics Institute $15 million over the next two years in exchange for rights to manufacture and market rNPA worldwide, except for Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan.